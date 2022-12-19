Registered owners are urged to make arrangements to reclaim their vehicles, or it will be disposed of in line with national legislation, said JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security.

The City’s traffic services intend to dispose of 300 unclaimed vehicles at its Ndabeni impoundment facility.

The vehicles were impounded in terms of the National Road Traffic Act of 1993, and/or the City’s Traffic By-Law.

In terms of the Act, any vehicle that has not been reclaimed within 21 days of impoundment, can be disposed of.

To check whether your vehicle is on the list set for disposal, go to https://bit.ly/3VSdkYb.