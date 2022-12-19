The City’s traffic services intend to dispose of 300 unclaimed vehicles at its Ndabeni impoundment facility.
Registered owners are urged to make arrangements to reclaim their vehicles, or it will be disposed of in line with national legislation, said JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security.
The vehicles were impounded in terms of the National Road Traffic Act of 1993, and/or the City’s Traffic By-Law.
In terms of the Act, any vehicle that has not been reclaimed within 21 days of impoundment, can be disposed of.
To check whether your vehicle is on the list set for disposal, go to https://bit.ly/3VSdkYb.
Motorists can contact the City’s Traffic Service on the following channels – telephone: 021 444 3368 or 021 444 6454 or Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Vehicle owners have until January 15 to make arrangements to recover the vehicle.
Vehicles can only be reclaimed upon the payment of all outstanding traffic fines and the impoundment release fee.
However, this week, the Traffic Service will offer a 50% reduction on towing fees as well as the waiving of impoundment or storage fees.