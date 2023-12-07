It was a memorable day for several mense who were honoured by the City of Cape Town for their significant contribution to society and throughout the world. A special ceremony took place at the City Council Chambers on Wednesday where these living legends were entered into the Civic Honours Book, while others sent video messages.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said this is the first time in 12 years that the City is bestowing the prestigious Civic Honours to worthy citizens. LOCAL LUMINARIES: Some of the Cape’s finest individuals all entered the Civic Honours Book Hill-Lewis said: “Today is about recognising the contributions of some truly remarkable people – whether a living person or in memory of someone who has passed away and to reflect on their achievements and the impact they’ve made in society.” Recipients include former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs, and the late Basil D’Oliveira, “the greatest Test cricketer who never played for South Africa” – the Cape Town ace who represented England during apartheid.

Legendary playwright Athol Fugard, philanthropist Bennie Rabinowitz and the Queen of African pop, the late Brenda Fassie, were also honoured. FOR MA BRR: Temba Fassie Temba Fassie described the award as a bittersweet moment for the Fassie family, saying: “As much as we acknowledge the City honour, my family and I are at pains that throughout Ma Brr’s career, the government of the day has not bestowed us with anything.” Afrikaans poet and former political prisoner Breyten Breytenbach and Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis, accepted their awards in person.

Fellow honouree, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said: “I appreciate the fact that they honoured me but I’m more appreciative of the type of people that were sitting in the hall with me, all hard-working South Africans.” GRAFTER: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Other recipients are WW2 fighter pilot hero AG “Sailor” Malan, musician Jonathan Butler, political satirist and HIV/Aids educator, Pieter-Dirk Uys, as well as Archbishop of Cape Town, Dr Thabo Makgoba. The City also honoured Krotoa. The teen girl acted as a translator and mediator between the Dutch and Khoi people in the 1600s.