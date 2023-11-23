Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Cycling Club has decided to gear up and pedal against period poverty. The men and women, who are all employed within different divisions of the City, made the joint decision after hearing the heart-tugging stories of young ladies and women affected by menstruation struggles.

These stories were shared by the founder of #AgainstPeriodPoverty, Lindsay Adams. Regan Bagley, who is the City’s cyclist co-ordinator, said when they heard about Lindsay’s initiative, they knew they had to do something. “This is one of many initiatives we will take pride in. Cycling is not only for our own benefit but can also be used to benefit others.

“Like in Lindsay’s case, she really touched us with the stories of the young women affected by period poverty. “On top of that she is such a great person, who is diverse in what she does, she goes where the need is,” said Bagley, who works in the safety and security sector. Bagley added that the riders were pumped and ready to take on the 25.64km ride from Cape Town, ending in Muizenberg, on December 2.

“Come rain or shine we will be there. The aim is to ride through residential areas such as Woodstock, Salt River, Observatory, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Claremont, Wynberg and Plumstead, until we end up in Muizenberg. “There will be a bakkie sponsored by Hey Halfway Toyota in Tygervalley which people can throw their packets of pads into. We will end at the CCFM parking lot at around 12pm,” he said. Hey Halfway Tygervally car dealership, has sponsored the bakkie to Lindsay and the cycling team. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Lindsay, 51, says she experienced a burst of emotions when the City cyclist informed her of their aim.

“I estimate the bakkie will contain 1 000 packets of pads if it is filled, that’s 1 000 fewer women worrying about their next menstrual cycle. Lindsay, who already distributed more than 30000 packets of pads all over the province, says she will ask the cyclist to suggest a school, home or place of worship to donate to. “It can be anywhere, I go as far as Ceres and George, because my end goal is to get free pads at every public place in the near future.

“Just like condoms, because sex is a choice, menstruation is not a choice, and why must we pay for it,” she said. Lindsay will also be joining the team. However, if donors cannot make it out on the day they are encouraged to contact Lindsay on: 073 398 8575.