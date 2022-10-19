After a two-year hiatus, the festive season will be in full swing this year and to kick it off, the City of Cape Town’s annual festive lights switch-on will take place as usual next month. This year, Cape Town’s largest open-air free entertainment event which marks the beginning of the festive and summer seasons for Capetonians, is promising to be a showstopper.

The iconic festival of lights set in the heart of the Cape Town CBD will be taking place on November 27 on the Grand Parade and along Adderley Street, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced on Tuesday. Back in its original format after a two-year break due to restrictions because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the theme for this year’s extravaganza celebrates Capetonians’ resilience and how, as a united force, challenges can be overcome. “‘Cape Town – City of Hope’ encapsulates that feeling of expectation, promise and irrepressible energy that is wrapped up in all the people who call the city home,” said Hill-Lewis.

“The festive lights switch-on is a wonderful Cape Town tradition, and has always been a personal favourite of ours. “I am particularly excited this year to welcome back the whole of Cape Town so we can celebrate as a ‘city family’ for the first time since 2019,” added Hill-Lewis. The entertainment programme will kick off at 4pm, with the official switch-on expected at around 8:30pm.