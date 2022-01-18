The City of Cape Town says it “can’t be liable” for the funeral of the homeless man killed by a Law Enforcement officer in Rondebosch last week.

Pro-poor civil movement Ndifuna Ukwazi has now started a crowdfunding campaign to assist the family of Dumisani Joxo.

The dad of one was shot during an altercation with the officer in Chester Road on 9 January.

SHOCKING: Dumisani’s death. Picture supplied

Officer Luvolwethu Kati was arrested and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on 11 January on a charge of murder.

Ndifuna Ukwazi says the City has “refused” their requests to foot the bill of the deceased man’s funeral and memorial service.

The organisation said: “In fact, hours after Mr Joxo’s memorial service, the City sent correspondence to Ndifuna Ukwazi denying that officer Kati or the City is liable for Mr Joxo’s death and stated that the City will not pay for any costs relating to Dumisani’s memorial or burial.

“The City has done this despite the fact that Mr Joxo and his family are unable to pay for the burial themselves.”

The letter, signed by the City’s lawyers, Riley Inc, states: “As stated, our clients and the City of Cape Town encourage respect for the due process of the law and aforementioned investigations, and do not admit that LEO Kati and I or the City of Cape Town is liable for the death of Mr Joxo and our clients’ and the City of Cape Town’s rights are specifically reserved in this regard, and in the circumstances cannot be liable for the memorial/burial costs.”

However, in a statement issued Monday evening, the City changed its tune, saying “the Mayor [Geordin Hill-Lewis has reached out to the family of the deceased and indicated his willingness to help where possible with some of the costs associated with the burial.”

OFFER: Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo

Ndifuna Ukwazi says they are exploring legal options, including a damages claim against the City, as they believe Kati used “excessive force” when confronting Dumisani.

Funds raised on BackaBuddy will go towards transporting Dumisani’s body to the Eastern Cape for burial.

By last night, they had raised just short of R5000 of the R80 000 target.

Dumisani had been boiling a pot of pap on a fire when a resident complained and Kati and his colleagues arrived on the scene.

The 38-year-old said he was hungry and cooking a meal, according to the state prosecutor, but the officer kicked the pot off the fire when the he refused to put out the fire.

Dumisani then apparently lunged at Kati with a spoon.

The cop pulled his gun and shot him in the face, in self-defence, according to his lawyer.

Kati has been released on bail of R1000 and is due to appear in court again on 12 April.

