Top musicians, dancing, gaming and a shopper’s paradise can all be found at the My Cape Town Market at Company’s Garden happening this weekend. Feel the festive vibes at this year’s night market taking place from Saturday until next Wednesday

James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth says: “Shoppers, gamers, music lovers, families and friends have to get to My Cape Town Market at Company’s Garden because there is something special for everyone! “Enjoy the best in live entertainment from Locnville, Jimmy Nevis and a host of other stars. “Watch Cape Town’s top dance crews battle it out in the My Cape Town Moves competition.

“And this year we’re introducing an E-Sports Zone, which is perfect for all the gamers out there.” Hundreds of vendors applied, and so there will be an incredible 150 stalls at this year’s market – from health and beauty, crafts, clothing and toy vendors, as well as 50 food bays. Vos says: “A study conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for the City showed that this market contributed almost R10 million directly to vendors and generated over 400 jobs in this period.