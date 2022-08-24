The City of Cape Town has asked organisers of two labour unions planning a massive national shutdown today to maintain order. Both the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are expected to hold separate protests.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it will not be participating in protest, reports IOL. “Despite requests to participate in the national shutdown, Santaco will not participate,” the taxi council said. Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) said it would monitor the situation to determine how operations would be affected by staff stay-aways.

Saftu called on workers to down tools in protest over high unemployment rates, increased electricity tariffs and load shedding, and steep increases in fuel and transport costs. Cosatu will host a picket outside the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) in the Cape Town CBD at 10am to demand a better functioning rail system. Cosatu provincial spokesperson Malvern de Bruyn said they will be marching to Prasa after demands made in 2020 had still not been met.

“We will be requesting Prasa to give us a response on a memorandum which was submitted in 2020. “We have been asking Prasa and government for some time to give us a rail system that is workable, sustainable so our workers can make use of trains. “Taxis are expensive and people using their own cars cannot even afford to go to work because they cannot afford to buy petrol,” De Bruyn told IOL.