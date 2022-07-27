The City of Cape Town’s Corporate Services Directorate has issued a warning to residents and jobseekers not to fall victim to a fake advert currently doing the rounds for “Trainee Traffic Officers”. The advertisement was issued by the City in 2016 and is no longer valid.

The warning comes after desperate and unsuspecting people started applying for the job. “While the advert carries City of Cape Town details like the logo and correct website details, it is an old advert. “It does not even have a closing date for applications. It is very important to note that the City will never ask any person to pay to apply for a job, or any other opportunity with the City.