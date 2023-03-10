The City of Cape Town is advising residents in Noordhoek, Redhill, Simon’s Town, Sun Valley, Kommetjie, Ocean View, Scarborough, Masiphumelele and Glencairn to boil tap water before drinking it or using it to wash food that will be consumed raw.

The advisory comes after routine sampling results found that the water quality in those areas was not compliant with national water quality standards (SANS 241).