The City of Cape Town says its Coastal Management branch has made great progress with the upgrading of the Fisherman’s Lane precinct located at the Strandfontein Pavilion. The upgrade, which includes the removal of the damaged road and seawall, the provision of a new access road to link the parking areas, and the construction of new recreational facilities, is scheduled for completion towards the end of September.

Work commenced in October 2022, following years of complaints from residents and anglers about the lack of development at the popular beach. Construction: At Fisherman’s Lane. Pictures supplied Fisherman’s Lane, better known as Broken Road, has been a point of contention between the City and fishermen for over 10 years and in 2019, a R25 million upgrade was approved. The City said yesterday that several aspects of the upgrade project have been completed, including the construction of parking areas and a staircase to the beach which has replaced Broken Road.