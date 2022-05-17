Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, on Monday inspected a Mitchells Plain traffic circle where residents have experienced a spate of accidents as speeding motorists plough into their homes. Since last year, neighbours Martha Petersen and Nicolette Cupido have both had cars crashing through their houses on the corner of 6th Avenue and Katdoring Road in Eastridge.

Earlier this month, the City placed seven 1.5 metre concrete slabs in front of their homes to stop reckless drivers, but residents say this is not enough and want a permanent solution. “The City is taking this issue very seriously as we cannot have residents living in fear of reckless drivers crashing through their homes,” said Quintas. “At the moment there are speed pillows (bumps), islands, signs and a circle so every possible thing has been done in terms of traffic infrastructure in place.

“Unfortunately, reckless driving is something that cannot be controlled and to ensure the safety, the concrete slabs have been placed in front of both homes.” He says a long-term solution will be in place by the end of the year. “The long-term solution is to place steel barricades in front of the homes but that will take some time as the material needs to be ordered and designed for the specific needs of the area.

“We are certain that by the festive season, the steel structures will be in place while the concrete slabs will remain on the site till then.” HURT BY LOSSES: Nicolette Cupido Nicolette says she is still struggling to deal with the losses she suffered from two accidents. “A firefighter drove through the front section of my house last month and last August a policeman also came through the house. Both were drunk and I have made claims for both but nothing has happened,” the mom of four says.