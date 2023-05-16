City staff working in the Kosovo informal settlement were thanked for their dedication after a contractor was killed amid ongoing threats and extortion in the area.
The team, who is now being escorted by the City’s safety and security directorate to ensure their safety, received a visit from mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday.
Hill-Lewis explained that it has been three weeks since the contractor withdrew services from the area after one of his workers had been shot.
Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, said the service has been severely disrupted in Philippi East in recent weeks, with extortionists demanding payment amid violent threats to staff and contractors.
He said: “The extortionists are not coming from somewhere else, they are part of this community. They have family members here.
“Our communities will also have to step up. If we want to keep this area clean, it is all of our responsibility.
“This extortion business is even threatening the community members for putting out their bins as they should.”
Addressing the crowd, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the teams have been left traumatised.
“It is hard to go to work when you know that somebody who was doing what you are doing was killed needlessly because people are trying to profiteer off everything... this mafia economy that is being created where somebody tries to make money off everything somebody else does legitimately.”
He added that the escorts by Law Enforcement officers are draining resources, leading up to 80% of the workload deployed just to ensure workers are safe.
“On a bad day now, 80% of our time and energy is taken up with escorts, 60% of that is solid waste. They become victims and this is a citywide crisis.”