City staff working in the Kosovo informal settlement were thanked for their dedication after a contractor was killed amid ongoing threats and extortion in the area. The team, who is now being escorted by the City’s safety and security directorate to ensure their safety, received a visit from mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday.

Hill-Lewis explained that it has been three weeks since the contractor withdrew services from the area after one of his workers had been shot. Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, said the service has been severely disrupted in Philippi East in recent weeks, with extortionists demanding payment amid violent threats to staff and contractors. Mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, says the service has been severely disrupted in Philippi East in recent weeks. Picture: Mahira Duval He said: “The extortionists are not coming from somewhere else, they are part of this community. They have family members here.

“Our communities will also have to step up. If we want to keep this area clean, it is all of our responsibility. “This extortion business is even threatening the community members for putting out their bins as they should.” Addressing the crowd, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the teams have been left traumatised.