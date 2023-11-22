Manenberg police have lauded City of Cape Town workers who saved a Heideveld baby from a burning building. The Water and Sanitation employees were driving on Klipfontein Road on Monday when they noticed the fire. They went inside the Farm Close house and rescued the two-month-old baby and then they put out the fire.

Manenberg police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett says: “Total strangers became heroes as their human instincts kicked in to save lives. THE A-TEAM: Crew of City workers who saved babatjie from an inferno “On Monday, 20 November, disaster was averted, as a family of Heideveld was saved from death. “The community of Heideveld and City of Cape Town employees put their own safety at risk as they put their fear aside and got on a roof to access the first storey to save a two-month-old baby.

“Naziem de Jager, Verona Joseph, Ismail Boer, Quinton Sakala, Lee-Roy Sheldon, Gideon Tyman, Faeeza Malherbe and Claudia Josias were the heroes.” Bennett said the baby was in an upstairs room and the parents could not access the house due to the immense amount of smoke and hot flames. The police captain adds: “The father suffered serious burns to his body.