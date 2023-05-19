The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation has been recognised as Africa’s first Leading Utility of the World. The Leading Utilities of the World (LUOW) is a global network of the most successful and innovative water and wastewater utilities.

Attaining membership in this network is the gold standard of utility performance. Cape Town received this accolade at an award ceremony in Berlin last week. The directorate worked steadfastly towards this international milestone for more than three years.

To be recognised as a LUOW requires two things: outstanding achievement and innovation in at least three aspects of utility management, and an ambition to continue to drive performance in the years to come. LUOW currently has 66 members. After being nominated for membership and following a four-stage selection process, the City was recognised by LUOW for outstanding achievement in three areas:

– Response to drought, – Network operations and financial management and, – For the commitment to implementing the City’s forward looking water strategy