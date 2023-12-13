The City of Cape Town on Tuesday welcomed 113 new law enforcement recruits to help fight crime and maintain law and order. The officers will be deployed in the Metro Police Department and Traffic Service, after completing the requisite academic and practical assessments at the City’s Safety and Security Directorate Training College.

The class of 2023 consists of 35 traffic officers and 78 metro police officers. They completed a 12-month Further Education and Training course in Road Traffic Law Enforcement. The course also included training in how to handle a firearm and conduct roadblocks, and point duty, as well as restraining techniques and agility. The metro police trainees completed an additional six-month Law Enforcement Skills Programme, which included crime prevention, tactical street survival, professional conduct, how to deal with domestic violence, child victims and child offenders.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says: “A lot has been said this year about the City’s continued investment in technology to further our safety and security objectives, and we remain fully committed to exploiting these avenues. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. “However, equally important is the investment in human resources, which includes ongoing training for existing staff, but also recruiting additional staff members. “I want to congratulate the new recruits for reaching this milestone. They will have to hit the ground running, as we navigate the many priorities that come with the festive season, and we look forward to their contribution to our overall pursuit of enhancing public safety in Cape Town.”