THE City of Cape Town has called for an investigation into the fires innie Kaap as arson is suspected. This follows the raging wildfires that have caused closures in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

Since Sunday morning, firefighters have been battling the blaze, but due to a change in wind conditions and strong gusting winds on Tuesday night, the Newlands Ravine fire spread toward Tafelberg Road and Vredehoek. The South African National Parks spokesperson JP Louw says: “Significant progress has been made in containing the Newlands Ravine fire as well as the Red Hill fire in Table Mountain National Park. The fires have been largely contained in areas accessible to ground firefighters. “The Newlands Ravine fire is still burning in the inaccessible steep cliff areas of the mountain.