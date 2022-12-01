Within hours of receiving video footage of dog fighting in Wesbank, the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA and law enforcement had traced the culprits, made one arrest and rescued six hondjies. Last Thursday, the CoGH SPCA received disturbing footage of dog fighting in the Wesbank area.

In the video, the culprits are seen inciting their dogs to attack each other. When the dogs were all worked up and ready to attack, the owners released their animals to fight. The owners and spectators were encouraging the honde to attack, while one of the spectators filmed alles.

With the video in hand, the CoGH SPCA inspectorate team jumped into action and started an investigation. The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement animal control unit was called in for assistance, reports the Cape Times. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says: “Within a few hours of receiving the video footage, the SPCA and law enforcement traced the culprits, made one arrest, and six dogs were rescued.”

HERO: SPCA with dog The SPCA laid criminal charges of animal fighting in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 against the culprits at the Mfuleni SAPS. One suspect appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was released on R500 bail. The case is expected back in court on February 15.