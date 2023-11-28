A Law Enforcement officer has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a drunk driver with a rubber bullet. The victim, Ayanda Ntuli, was driving to his New Crossroads home with four friends when he was stopped by the City of Cape Town officers at around 1am on Sunday morning.

A friend of Ayanda says he spoke to a passenger who was in the car with him at the time of the incident. The friend says: “There were 10 police cars, he had more than 15 officers around him and I believe he didn’t resist. He was not violent to them, he was not a threat. “Couldn’t they pepper-spray him if he was a problem? Deadly force was their first and only option?

“Then they handcuffed him while his intestines were dangling outside.” Ayanda’s sister Andiswa Ntuli said he left home for a funeral on Saturday morning. She adds: “Four of his friends witnessed the shooting, and they said he didn’t fight, and I know he would never fight with anyone especially when drunk.

“They shot him at close range and his stomach was ripped, they refused to take him to hospital but after some time they ended up taking him to KTC Day Hospital with his own car, and at the time he was handcuffed. “There was no need to shoot my brother, we are seeking justice and want the City of Cape Town to answer for this, and we want the police to charge the officer with murder. We are very angry because my brother was a tyre business owner, he had two young children and he never harmed anyone.” Law Enforcement spokesperson, Inspector Wayne Dyason confirmed the incident but claims Ayanda was drunk and resisted arrest.

Dyason says: "A motorist collided with a Law Enforcement vehicle in New Crossroads on Sunday, November 26. Officers arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol. "While trying to effect the arrest, the suspect became riotous and attacked one of the officers, attempting to disarm him. "He ignored warnings to stop, and one of the officers then discharged a rubber round, hitting the suspect in the abdomen. He was transported to a local health facility, where he was later declared deceased."