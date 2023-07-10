The City of Cape Town says it has seen an increase in the dumping of medical waste and foodstuff like raw meat. The City’s Law Enforcement Department is also addressing a massive spike in vehicle impoundment and fines issued in relation to illegal dumping in public open spaces.

Between July 2021 and March 2022, the department impounded 47 vehicles involved in illegal dumping. That number increased to a 132 from July 2022 to March 2023. Fines issued in terms of the Integrated Waste By-law also increased, from 3 898 to 10 599, (or by 171%).

The City said that while builder’s rubble and general waste remain the most common gemors dumped, officers have noted an increase in the amount of medical waste and perishable foodstuff like meat being discarded. Among the hotspot areas are Dunoon, Wallacedene, Elsies River, Atlantis industrial area, Wynberg, Retreat, Parkwood, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Strandfontein Road, Eerste River, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Kalkfontein, Wesbank, Kuils River, Duinefontein Road, Old Lansdowne Road, Swartklip Road, Philippi East, Eisleben Road and AZ Berman Road in Mitchells Plain. “Illegal dumping is more than just an eyesore, it also presents health and safety risks to surrounding communities, and costs the City millions each year to clean up. It is a practice that continues with great abandon, despite the many pleas to make use of available facilities,” said Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The fine for illegal dumping is R2 500, while the vehicle impoundment release fee is R8 700. “We appeal to the public to please report illegal dumping if you witness an incident,” Smith added. “Take photographs of the vehicle involved, and make a note of the licence plate and the location, so that our staff can follow up.”