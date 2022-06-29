The City of Cape Town yesterday managed to save citizens from Stage 6 load shedding, after Eskom was forced to escalate blackouts due to a wildcat strike and 10 units breaking down during Monday night. Eskom on Tuesday implemented Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm.

Stage 4 was set to resume from 5am to 4pm today and stage 6 load shedding will then again be implemented from 4pm to 10pm. The extremity of the load shedding schedule and sudden implementation of higher stages is due to the unlawful and unprotected wage strike, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants. “There is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant.

“Eskom continues to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. “We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. While three of the 10 generation units that had tripped during Monday night have been returned to service, it was still insufficient to stave off Stage 6 load shedding.