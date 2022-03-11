Hundreds of people yesterday took to the streets in support of Sekunjalo’s battle with the banks.

As the company’s court case against some of the country’s major banks got under way at the Equality Court, hundreds of aggrieved citizens marched on the court buildings with slogans denouncing “racist” banks.

The proceedings were, however, delayed due to “technical points around jurisdiction” being raised by Nedbank yesterday morning.

Sekunjalo instructing attorney Ashley Adriaans from Adriaans Attorneys said Nedbank’s concerns were not raised in the bank’s papers before.

“We obviously need time to prepare where the whole matter can be argued,” he said.

The Equality Court case has been brought against ABSA, First National Bank, Nedbank, Investec, Sasfin, and Mercantile Bank, among others.

The banks claimed they suffered reputational damage by doing business with Sekunjalo Investment Holdings Chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé, and companies within the Group, which employs 8500 people including Daily Voice’s parent company Independent Media.

These banks have all cited negative media articles, and allegations contained in the Judicial Commission of Enquiry into Allegations of Impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation Report, as their reasons for terminating the transactional banking facilities of these companies and certain individuals.

However, former Judge Willem Heath confirmed in a privately commissioned review of the Mpati report, that there was no case against Sekunjalo and no evidence to support the Mpati commission’s conclusions of impropriety.

Concerned community members convenor Silas Rataza said they stood in solidarity with Sekunjalo, as racial profiling by banks was “not limited to business but also played a role when black youth from previously disadvantaged communities applied for study loans”.

“The issue banks are raising here of reputational risk has no real substance. Look at Steinhoff, the biggest money heist in our country, and what has happened to them? Why are their bank accounts not being closed?” Rataza asked.

[email protected]