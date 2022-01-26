Lansdowne police are looking for information relating to a robbery of a cigarette van outside a shop yesterday morning.

According to residents, 10 men pulled up in two Toyota Quantums and robbed the entjie van outside the Dairy Emporium in High Grove Road.

“The van pulled up by the dairy shop and was sieker going to deliver it to the place next door but then two men came out the van and pulled a gun on the driver,” said a 24-year-old male who saw the robbery take place.

“While the two guys had the gun to the driver, the other manne ran out of the vans and took the stuff from the van before they drove away.

“Nobody was shot or anything but people were bang because there were so many brasse running around and there was a gun.”

When the Daily Voice enquired at the shop where the robbery took place, an employee who was standing outside at the time of the robbery said the incident happened quickly and he did not see the direction in which the getaway Quantums drove off in.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a case of armed robbery has been opened at the Lansdowne Police Station.

“A 27-year-old male was parking in front of a shop to deliver cigarettes and was approached by two unknown males.

“They threatened him with a firearm while other suspects opened the van and loaded the cigarettes into the Quantums.

“No shots were fired and no one was injured.”

He says an undisclosed amount of entjies was taken and confirmed police are looking for 10 suspects.

