The two men accused of storming into a church during load shedding over the Easter Weekend and then raping several women, made a brief appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday. The ouens face three charges of rape, eight of sexual assault and housebreaking and theft with aggravating circumstances.

The alleged attack at the Blessings Zion Church on Sunday, April 9, saw 19 women forced at gunpoint to strip naked and perform sexual acts on the two skelms inside the kerk. The women and children were sleeping in the church overnight to prepare for a service that morning. The terrified vrouens and laaities were also allegedly beaten with tables and chairs before being robbed of their cellphones and money.

TRAUMA: Women en kids were here in Blessings Zion Church. File photo The ordeal lasted for about an hour and 30 minutes. According to the investigating officer, the victims are between 11 and 55. A formal bail application was brought to court at their previous court appearance, after the men indicated that they wished to apply for bail.

The investigating officer was called to the stand, while the court has also received a petition from the community opposing bail. The State has indicated that it will push for no bail for the alleged perpetrators. The court saak was also attended by civil group Action Society in support of the victims, and has demanded that the two men remain agter tralies for their trial.

Action Society representative Kaylynn Palm noted how emotional the vrouens were during proceedings. “These women had to see the suspects and relive what had been done to them that Easter Sunday. Some of the women sat with tears rolling down their faces. “Two of the women’s hands were shaking as they feared that they would be granted bail,” she said.

“It was extremely sad to hear how these men assaulted and humiliated these women. “First, they were assaulted physically, then told to strip naked and still forced to do sexual acts on these men. It is disgusting.” HEARS THE MATTER: The Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Action Society has called for a harsh prison sentence of life behind bars.