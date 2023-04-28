Two of the women, who were allegedly beaten, sexually assaulted and robbed inside of a church in Khayelitsha earlier this month, have broken their silence. The incident which occurred at the Blessings Zion Church over the Easter Weekend saw 19 women forced to strip naked and perform sexual acts on two men inside the church.

The two women called on civil group Action Society to help assist them with their cases, since the suspects have been arrested and will apply for bail at their next court appearance. According to the women, one who is in her 30s and the other a pensioner, the armed robbers stormed into the church during load shedding. They then proceeded to rob the congregants of their cell phones and money, and even went on to sexually assault the women, holding guns to their heads.

“When they came in, they told us to remove our clothes and they beat us with the tables and chairs,” the elderly woman explained. AMBUSHED: The Blessings Zion Church The proceeded to force sexual acts in full view of the other congregants, some even in front of their own family members. The ordeal allegedly lasted for an hour and a half.

“All we could do was pray, pray that it would end,” said the woman in her 30s. Action Society’s Action Centre coordinator, Kaylynn Palm, said she was disgusted to learn about what happened. “These were teenagers and elderly women who had to endure these acts of violence, invasion of privacy and degradation,” she says.

“About 11 women are murdered every day, 18 women survive an attempted murder every day, and 48 women are seriously assaulted every day in this country. “There is a war on the bodies of women and children. What freedom do our women have when they are constant targets? “Some women no longer feel safe walking through the streets of their neighbourhoods and don’t feel safe sleeping in their homes. How can we then celebrate Freedom Day?”