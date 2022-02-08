Cops have arrested a man for the arson attack at St George’s Cathedral in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday morning.

The historic kerk’s basement was set alight in the early hours of the morning

The 40-year-old suspect was apparently hanging around the crime scene while the detectives were investigating after the fire was extinguished.

According to the cathedral’s dean, Father Michael Weeder, the fire was an act of arson.

“It appears that a lit piece of cotton or gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral’s Wale Street entrance.

“Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral.

“Other than traces of smoke in the air, there was no discernable damage done.

“The burglar bar had to be broken so that the firefighters could gain access.

“The Cloister area door also had to be broken open as at one stage the firefighters thought the fire was actually inside the cathedral.”

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says: “Surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area captured footage of a possible suspect, who was spotted close to the crime scene when detectives conducted their investigation.

REPORT: Andre Traut

“He was arrested on a charge of arson and is expected to make his court appearance tomorrow in Cape Town.

“The motive for the arson is yet to be established.”

