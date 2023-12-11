All roads in Kraaifontein on Saturday led to Monument Park High School, where 450 kids were treated to a wonderful Christmas party. Children from areas such as Klipheuwel, Scottsdene, Die Vlak, Bloekombos and Scottsville were invited to the event organised by Lecille Poole, the founder of Shirley’s Giving Hands non-governmental organisation.

MAIN OU: Santa delivers gifts Father Christmas arrived on a wagon pulled by a tractor and there was food, drinks, a water slide, jumping castles, a dog show and gifts for the excited laaities. Lecille says: “The event was put together by various soup kitchens in Kraaifontein and children were bussed to the school from 6am on Saturday morning. “My husband Maurice and Janeen Portela brought the children from Klipheuwel informal settlement.

"We want to thank the principal of Monument Park High School for allowing us to use the school premises free of charge, as well as their tuck shop kitchen where the parents and children were served hot dogs." Lecille says they had a host of sponsors and heartily thanked everyone for their contributions. Lecille says: "This was one of the biggest Christmas parties we've ever organised and the children were very excited when Father Christmas arrived with their gifts."