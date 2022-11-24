A Mitchells Plain non-profit organisation is calling on the help of the public to assist with donations for an early Christmas lunch for the needy and to be a voice to those who have been silenced by gender-based violence. Farouk Bailey from Alnur Community Upliftment is appealing for any assistance with a double gas burner, big cooking pots, clothing, shoes, toys and dry ingredients or anything of use that will be handed out to the homeless and needy.

Bailey, who is currently unemployed, says helping people is dear to his heart. “As a child I used to see how my daddy used to beat up my mommy, he abused her and us. That is why most nights we went to bed hungry because our daddy didn’t look after us and that was my plight while growing up,” he explains. “I started my NPO last year because I was in politics and I was a candidate to be selected as a councillor but I cancelled it because that was not my dream, my dream was to help other people.”