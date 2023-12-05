Christmas came early for the kids of Christine Revell Children’s Home in Athlone. The kids enjoyed a beautiful Carols by Candlelight on Saturday evening and were treated to a night of festivities with the Wynberg Progress band playing some of their favourite Christmas jingles, while Santa Claus also put in an appearance to hear their wishes and hand out presents.

General Manager Annelene Scholtz, 51, says the annual fundraiser was much-needed this year, as the 60-year-old home has been struggling financially. Annelene says: “We host the Carols by Candlelight every year close to Christmas time. It’s usually to collect gifts to give to the kids on Christmas day or to send with them to their holiday families. “This year we also included our own needs wish list to help us with our day-to-day running.

“I talk about basic needs, things like nappies, Lactogen milk, wet wipes, aqua creams, non-perishable foods, Christmas clothes, anything really that could help because it really makes a major difference.” Annelene says the event also gives the children the chance to experience the festive season, as many have been at the home since birth. HO, HO, HO: Santa Claus hands out gifts at Christine Revell Children’s Home in Athlone Host parent Amanda Williams says her heart melted watching the children’s face light up.