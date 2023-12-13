Residents at the Village Care Centre in Lavender Hill were treated to early Christmas spoils on Sunday, sponsored by the Tokai Lions Club as part of the their annual Christmas Elderly Outreach programme. Personalised gift bags with their names on were handed over to 19 elders, containing a cup with their name, the men got underwear, and they also enjoyed tea, biscuits and other sweet treats.

Mark Rossouw, media liaison and marketing chairperson of Tokai Lions Club, says: “This is our third outreach with the Old Age Home so we have built up a good relationship with them. “We are always concerned at the Tokai Lions Club when it comes to the elderly because they are very vulnerable and some of those leaders don’t get visits from family. SPOILED for the DAY: Residents at Village Care Centre with Christmas gifts on Sunday “Most of the elders will be spending Christmas there and that particular facility is in Lavender Hill, they need a lot and they are under-resourced.

“We are already looking at how we can assist and cater to their needs because the only income the elders get is the Sassa money. “One of the gentlemen in the facility will be 100 years old in February, so we are looking forward to it and will be doing something nice for him.” Mark says this was the Lions Club of Tokai’s final project for the year and it was a resounding success.