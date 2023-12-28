Over 200 babies were born on Christmas in Western Cape public hospitals. The Department of Health and Wellness says it welcomed the birth of 231 pienkvoetjies on Monday, 25 December, comprising 111 boys and 120 girls.

The first three Christmas babies were born between midnight and 00.15am First out at 00.00am was baby Landon Matthew Joseph, who weighed in at 2.48kg at the Mossel Bay Hospital to mommy Nadine Joseph. NEW ARRIVAL: Baby Landon and his proud mom Nadine. Picture supplied Nine minutes later, baby Luphawo Twani was born at Hanover Park CHC to mother Andisiwe Twani, weighing 3.14kg, while the third baby was born at Worcester Hospital weighing 2.9kg.

The little one, also a boy, was born at 00:15 to mom Rebekka Smit. TOO OULIK: Rebekka’s baby. Picture supplied The Western Cape also boasts two sets of Christmas twins, one pair born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital and the other at Tygerberg Hospital. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the parents on the joyous occasion, saying: “The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness congratulates the parents on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on Christmas Day.

“We look forward to being a part of their development journey. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the little one's parents and family on the joyous occasion. We also extend a sincere thank you to all our staff members, including midwives, for their hard work and dedication on this special day. “As you begin this journey of parenthood, let us work together as society and government to ensure that our precious ones are given a strong and stable start to their lives.

“Health is everyone’s business and children deserve to benefit from our collective action.” Mbombo also reiterated the importance of the first thousand days of a child’s life. She adds: “From conception, the physical, social, and brain development that takes place during this time is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health, learning, and good relationships in the future.

“This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and by reading to your child. DRESSED UP: Luphawo Twani. Picture supplied. Picture supplied Nationally, a record-breaking 1 708 infants were born on Christmas Day, with Gauteng Province recording the most births, at 387. Hospitals across South Africa recorded 840 baby boys and 868 baby girls taking their first breath on Christmas.