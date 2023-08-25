Capetonians are in for an icy weekend as a cold front is expected to blow across the Western Cape, with gusty winds and wild waves predicted. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) urged mense to brace for colder temperatures and rough sea conditions.

“The passing of a well-developed cold front is expected to result in strong to near gale-force westerly to north-westerly winds of 55 to 62km/h gusting up to 70 to 85km/h, affecting the City of Cape Town, Overberg, and the Cape Winelands municipalities early on Friday morning, spreading to the Central Karoo and Kannaland by mid-morning,” SAWS stated. “This will also affect Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.” Residents can expect moderate wind over the western parts of the Western Cape by this afternoon and over the eastern interior by this evening.

“However, this will only become moderate along the south coast by Saturday morning,” the national weather forecaster added. Meanwhile the Saws has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for waves along the Eastern Cape from Friday, spreading eastwards on Saturday. The forecaster said a tight pressure gradient between a cold front and a ridging high is resulting in gale-force to strong winds, with storm-force winds further out to sea, expected to reach up to seven metres high along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Cape St Francis on Friday evening.