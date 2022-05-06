The national health department has clarified confusion related to children wearing face masks at school. In a statement on Wednesday, the department announced it had extended the period for public comment on health regulations relating to the Surveillance and Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions; Public Measures in Points of Entry; Management of Human Remains and Environmental Health by three months, with effect yesterday.

The new closing date for submission of comments was July 5. These regulations mainly focus on wearing of face masks, gatherings and persons entering the country. The statement read: “With regards to wearing a face mask, a person must, when entering and being inside an indoor public place, wear a face mask.

“This does not apply to children at school. Again, under these limited regulations, no person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask. However, on Thursday the department said there was a “regrettable human error” in the statement, and that children were still required to wear face masks at school. “The Department would like to bring to the public’s attention the confusion created by unfortunate and regrettable human error in the media statement issued about the removal of face mask wearing by children at school.