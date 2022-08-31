The Elsies River Community Police Forum wants the bail of an alleged child rapist to be revoked after he was allegedly spotted near a 10-year-old victim’s home. Mark Smith, 54, from Matroosfontein was granted R5 000 bail at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court last month but the girl told the CPF she had seen him close to her home in Epping Forest.

At another appearanceon Tuesday, the CPF approached the State prosecutor asking for Smith to be hauled back to jail as they believe he had been trying to intimidate the child. The alleged rape happened in May at Smith’s workplace in Elsies River. The girl told police that he was a stranger to her.

CPF GBV committee chairperson Charmen Gribi says Smith was gevang after the victim was overheard by her father. “She was sharing what happened with her brother and that is how he found out,” Charmen says. She adds that further details are being withheld to protect the victim while cops investigate possible other victims.

Chairperson chief Hamish Arries yesterday made submissions to the prosecutor highlighting their concerns over Smith’s bail, which the community had opposed. “The Elsies River CPF had expressed concerns that the victim had seen the perpetrator on a few occasions close to her place of residence,” Hamish explains. “The ERCPF Gender Based Violence Committee organised a picket outside the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court whilst the case was proceeding inside.

Goodwood Magistrate court “Members of various NPOs as well as members of the public joined the picket. “The Community of Elsies River has experienced too much trauma regarding sexual offences involving children especially the Courtney Pieters and Tazne van Wyk cases, therefore we expect these types of crimes to be prioritised. Smith’s case was postponed to 30 September for further investigation, and he remains out on bail.