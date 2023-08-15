A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life in jail for raping the five-year-old child of a woman who offered him a place to stay when he was homeless. The Benoni Regional Court also ordered that the rapist’s name be added onto the national register for sexual offenders.

The name of the convicted rapist from Etwatwa in Gauteng’s East Rand is withheld to protect the minor, reports IOL. “The man was staying in the same yard as the victim, at a shack behind her house, after the mother of the minor offered him a place to stay when he was homeless,” said Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “On July 2, 2019, while the mother was not at home, the man called the five-year-old, together with her six-year-old cousin to his shack.

“When the two minors got to the shack, he asked them to lie on top of the bed, but the six-year-old refused and stood at the door,” she added. The NPA said the man proceeded to rape the little girl, in the presence of her cousin. When the mother arrived later, the cousin reported the incident.

“The man was arrested on July 6, 2019 and has been in custody since,” said Mahanjana. In court, the rapist pleaded not guilty to the charges. “Through his attorney, he asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence, because he has two children, aged 16 and 18, that he needs to take care of,” added Mahanjana.