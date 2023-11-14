“Give me the gun, I will shoot him.” These were the threats allegedly issued by angry Vredenburg residents as they gathered outside of the home of murder-accused Derick Kalmeyer on the day his girlfriend’s children were killed.

This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the cop who arrested Kalmeyer for the murder of slain siblings Faith and Conray Adams on May 1, 2019, took the stand. The 54-year-old Kalmeyer is accused of stabbing three-year-old Faith to death and throwing her 18-month-old brother, Conray, through a glass window. Kalmeyer has pleaded not quilty to all charges.

Taking the stand on Monday, Sergeant Marchell Fortuin told the court that he was called to Kalmeyer’s hokkie shortly after 5am in the morning as angry mense had gathered outside. He said it appeared the mob wanted to hurt Kalmeyer and he stuck his head through an opening. He says Kalmeyer had a metal pole and took a swing at him and he sprayed pepper spray to get the accused to open the door.

Defence advocate, Bash Sibda, questioned the cop on why he did not announce himself as a police officer. He said Kalmeyer denied resisting arrest. Instead, Sibda said Kalmeyer feared for his life. Sibda says: “My client says he heard someone saying: ‘Give me the gun, I will shoot him’. He denies resisting arrest, saying he feared for his life.”