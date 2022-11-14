Two child killers were convicted in the Western Cape High Court last week. Ryan Kyle Smith, the nephew of alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, was sentenced by the Cape High Court to life in the mang for the murders of his estranged girlfriend Altecia Kortje and their 7-year-old daughter, Raynecia.

KILLED: Mother and daughter Altecia and Raynecia Kortje He has been deemed unfit to work with children or to possess a firearm and his name has been recorded in the National Child Protection Register after he was convicted, reports the Weekend Argus. The State proved that in 2020, when Altecia broke up with Smith, he fetched their two children from her parents’ home in Delft without her consent. GANG DIK DING: ‘Donkie’ Booysen He killed Raynecia by throttling her and then drowning her in a wheelie bin filled with water.

He then beat Altecia repeatedly with a fire extinguisher, choked and stabbed her several times. Smith had been employed as a caretaker in a student residency in Belhar and stayed on the premises. Advocate Nadia Ajam told the court that in 2020, Smith started using drugs and became physically and emotionally abusive towards his girlfriend and killed her and his child in June 2020.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for Altecia’s murder and 18 years for Raynecia’s death but ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Also in the Cape High Court, Fast Guns skollie Enrique Williams was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after he shot and killed six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar in August 2019 in Grindel Avenue in Lavender Hill, as well as wounding another gangster. SHOT: Six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar The klein meisie had been playing on the pavement in front of her home when she was shot. Williams received 25 years’ imprisonment for the killing.

He was sentenced to a further 12 years in jail for the attempted murder of Mongrels gang member Ryan Kruger and eight years for the illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition. ENFORCING THE RULE OF LAW: Western Cape High Court National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the court emphasised that the community must be heard on how gangs had no right to take the lives of innocent kids while they fire at one another. “The statistics presented during the sentence revealed that during the period April 2019 to April 2021, 130 little human beings lost their lives in gang-related shooting incidents.