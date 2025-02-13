THE sentencing of convicted child killer Christopher Kemp was put on hold at the Western Cape High Court amid his claim that he was too sick to be sentenced. The gunman from Parkwood was convicted of murdering little Nahemia Claasen this week at the circuit court being held at Wynberg Regional Court.

Nahemia’s hartseer mother Danielle says shortly before proceedings yesterday, they overheard Kemp telling his family that he would inform his lawyer he is ill and cannot continue with the sentencing. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The sentencing has been postponed until 18 February. The accused was sick.” CONVICTED: Christopher Kemp Nahemia was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk on 7 September 2020 amid a bloody gang war between the Mongrels and Six Bobs gangs.

His death sparked an outcry as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, an alleged member of the Mongrels gang. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by the Six Bobs gang and returned to Parker’s Walk to seek revenge. Kemp missed his target and Nahemia was struck.