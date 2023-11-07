A Vredenburg mother was reduced to tears in the Western Cape High Court as she relived the horrific murders of her two children, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend. After a four-year wait, Frizaan Adams, 29, shocked the court when she explained how her three-year-old daughter, Faith, was stabbed 17 times and her 18-month old son, Conroy, was flung through a window and later died in hospital on 1 May 2019.

At the time of the murders, cops arrested her berk, Derick Kalmeyer, who was found hiding in his hokkie. ACCUSED: Derick Kalmeyer ‘stabbed meisie 17 times’. Picture: Armand Hough Kalmeyer now faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest, and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. According to the State’s case, Kalmeyer arrived home and started skelling with Frizaan and her friend, Christlene.

He allegedly attacked the two women with a crowbar and as they fled for their lives, he stabbed little Faith with a beer bottle and flung baby Conroy through a closed window causing the glass to shatter all over his little body. Police were called to the scene where they found a knife near Faith’s body and when cops went to arrest Kalmeyer he allegedly threatened to stab the officer with a piece of metal. INNOCENT: Tiny Conroy. Picture supplied Sitting in the dock on Monday, Kalmeyer could be seen tjanking as the State prosecutor read out the indictment.

Using a red piece of fabric, the accused hid his face. 28s gang tjappies were visible on his hands. Addressing the court, Frizaan explained that Kalmeyer that they had been dating for a few months. She said on the fateful night, he had arrived home with three colleagues and demanded that her friend leave with the men but she refused and a bekgeveg ensued.

She testified: “I was lying in the bed and Christolene was sitting at my feet with her child. He came in with a crowbar in his hand and said he feels like he can kill me, Faith and Conroy.” The two friends fought with Kalmeyer, trying to disarm him and Frizaan explained that as the door of the shack opened, she was grabbed by Kalmeyer’s sister, who took her into another house and hid her in a wardrobe to keep her safe. SLAUGHTER: Faith, 3, was stabbed over and over again. Picture supplied Tears flowed as Frizaan remembered the cries of her children and the shattering of the glass as Conroy was thrown through the window.

She adds: “Her crying just stopped and I had to push my way through to get to my children. I couldn’t hear Faith cry anymore and I saw Derick’s sister holding her, she was already dead. He stabbed her 17 times. “Conroy was on his knees and all I heard him say was: ‘pappa’. I saw some blood and we were taken to the hospital. “I was standing outside the room and they were busy putting pipes in [Conroy]. The doctor came out and said I must get ready as we are going to Cape Town and that is when he died inside the room.”