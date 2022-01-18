Child gangs in Leonsdale have called a truce and vowed to stop their stone throwing, thanks to an intervention by Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker.

After months of terrorising the community with the vicious fights for “territory”, the laaities were taken to a camp in Melkbosstrand to resolve the matter.

Last year Walker started the initiative after an outcry from gatvol residents who were too scared to even walk to the shop.

“Elsies River Police and the community leaders helped identify 40 children who are part of these fights for the camp. We went to the Melkbos Cultural Centre which was sponsored by the provincial government and I sourced donations from food to care packs and the bus to get them there,” says Walker.

The group of boys and girls left Leonsdale on Friday and attended programmes hosted by Elsies River SAPS, Unchain the Plain, Parow Valley Neighbourhood Watch and various community leaders.

YOU CAN SEA THE CHANGE: The group hitting the beach

“We have established that there are six gangs known as the Hunters, the MOKs which stands for Maak Orals Kak, Rude Boys, JFK, Jealousies and the Easies.

“They are aged between nine and 18 and there are eight girls and 32 boys,” says Walker.

“We had various programmes with the social workers and one-on-one sessions with the children where they shared what is happening in their homes.

“Many of them have explained that they started these gangs for a sense of belonging and protection because at home the mothers are on drugs, the fathers are in jail and everyone lives off SASSA grants.

“Many of these children are not criminals, they are basically just children who need guidance and they have been through a lot.”

INTERVENTION: Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker

Jasmine Petersen, 15, says the camp changed her life.

“I was part of the Jealousies and only joined the fights because they said we must protect our territory.

“We didn’t really have a reason for fighting but here at the camp, I learnt to rather talk about the things that are bothering me.

“It was really nice to be there and now I am going to focus on my school work as I start Grade 9 this year.

“We all agreed we are not going to breek af our community anymore.”

Walker says the children called a truce and they will be monitoring the situation.

“We will keep tabs on the problem and see how it goes.

“There are many misconceptions that the camp was about spoiling children, but people need to understand that this was an intervention to help rid the community of a problematic situation.”

[email protected]