MENSE are kwaad after controversial Miss Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, was spotted in the Mother City. In a video that has gone viral, Chidimma is shown sitting at a restaurant with a group of ladies, while there are still questions surrounding her South African citizenship.

The model had to withdraw from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant after questions were raised about her status. It sparked a wilde frenzy with mense and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie calling for the Department of Home Affair to investigate the beauty queen’s citizenship. The Department of Home Affairs later launched a probe and found that there was prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft, possibly committed by her mother.

This prompted Chidimma to leave the country as she was invited to take part in Miss Nigeria Universe where she took the crown to later become runner up at the Miss Universe. Then on 28 October last year, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza confirmed on SABC that former Miss South Africa contestant, Adetshina, and her mother’s ID documents would be revoked. Now, one would think with all the drama surrounding her citizenship Chidimma would stay clear of South Africa. Maar nee. X user @Miz_Ruraltarain shared a video with the caption “Breaking News: Chidimma Adetshina seen at Life Grand Cape Town”.

In the video, the model is seen enjoying a kuier with chommies at the larney spot. And @PovertykillerB posted: “Chidimma Adetshina was allegedly seen in Cape Town a few days ago. “How did she get into the country without proper documents? @GaytonMcK and @Leon_Schreib, Home Affairs is enabling foreign nationals to disregard the rule of law.”

Many X users have questioned the South African legal system for allowing the model to enter the country. Furthermore, others have called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, to respond. @RTmmane wrote: “@Leon_Schreib nothing has changed at home affairs, you guys still take bribes from Nigerians. Why is Chidimma back in South Africa?”