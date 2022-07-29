Cops have caught two men who allegedly hijacked a truck filled with chicken and fish. The men are believed to be part of a syndicate, while cops also confiscated a heavy duty signal jammer.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says they received a tip-off about the suspects offloading the stolen goods and pounced on the skelms. “Metro Police officers arrested two suspects for the possession of stolen goods in Philippi East earlier (Wednesday),” she says. “Just after 3pm, officers received information of a hijacked truck parked in Sport Road.

“Upon arrival, they spotted the truck with two suspects busy offloading cargo from it. “Further investigation revealed that the truck was hijacked in Delft earlier that afternoon.” She explains there were hundreds of boxes of chicken and fish.

“Officers found over 600 boxes of poultry and fish as well as a signal jammer in the truck. SEIZED: Signal jammer “The goods have an estimated value of more than R200 000,” she says. Solomons says the two suspects, aged 29 and 36, were arrested for the possession of stolen goods and detained at Philippi East SAPS.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk adds that the truck was found in Acacia Park with the two suspects still inside. “After the police officers went through the truck, they found a signal jammer and a battery,” he says. “The suspects are currently in detention and will appear in court once charged.”

The City’s Safety and Security boss, JP Smith wrote on his Facebook page: “What was believed to be the breakthrough arrest of a truck-jacking syndicate, the heavy duty signal jammer was used to block GPS tracking devices. “Further investigations by SAPS will attempt to link those arrested to previous incidents of similar crimes.” In February, a truck, accompanied by a white VW Polo, was pulled over at the corner of Turfhall and Govan Mbeki Roads in Philippi.