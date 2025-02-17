THE walls are closing in on Miss Universe 2025 runner-up Chidimma Adetshina after her mother was arrested and her child taken by the Department of Social Development. Chidimma’s mom was arrested over the weekend, and will likely be deported back to the country of her origin, while her minor child is also in child protection.

Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss SA contestant Chidimma, has been detained over alleged illegal residence in the country. On Saturday, the Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza, confirmed the arrest and indicated that investigations are ongoing into alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent activities by Rungo. Qoza explains: “Investigators from the Department of Home Affairs, assisted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), [on Saturday] detained Anabela Rungo, the mother of Chidimma Adetshina, at a property in Cape Town.

“The department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa. “In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport. Qoza said Home Affairs was further liaising with the Department of Social Development and SAPS Child Protection Unit as it relates to protecting the interests of Adetshina’s under-age child.

Qoza adds: “The department will provide further updates at opportune moments.” Rungo’s arrest comes after Chichi was spotted in the Mother City just last week A video posted on X showed her sitting with a group of ladies at a restaurant. The model had to withdraw from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant after questions were raised about her status.

It sparked a frenzy with mense calling for the Department of Home Affair to investigate the beauty queen’s citizenship. The department later launched a probe and found that there was prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft, possibly committed by her mother. This prompted Chidimma to leave the country as she was invited to take part in Miss Nigeria.