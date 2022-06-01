Parents in the Western Cape can now see the outcome of their applications for the 2023 school year and have until 17 June to confirm their final choice. On 27 May, the website began to display the outcome of the process to inform parents as to whether their application had been successful or not, reports the Cape Argus.

Parents can log onto: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login They can then go to “Track Application Status”, select the name of learner and then under “Application Status”, it will inform the parent as to whether their application was a) Successful, b) Unsuccessful or c) Has been placed on the waiting list. The parent must then either “Withdraw” or “Confirm” their application.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says: “Once they have confirmed acceptance at a school, parents must print and submit a copy of the application, as well as certified copies of the supporting documents, to the school within seven days of confirming on the system with the school or district office if they have not already submitted hard copies to the school.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. File photo Parents only have until 17 June 2022 to confirm their final choice of school for 2023. “Parents are reminded that if they do not confirm a place at a school by 17 June 2022, then the system will automatically accept the first successful offer from a school on the system for them,” says Hammond.

If parents need help accessing their profiles on the website, such as forgotten passwords, then they can contact any of the officials listed on the website or their nearest district office. Hammond says in cases where a learner has not been accepted at a school, parents are advised to first engage the school governing body to establish the reasons for the rejection, and from there they can appeal and motivate for the application to be reconsidered. They should also ask for the child to be put on the waiting list.