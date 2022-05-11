The City’s LEAP unit arrested four alleged gangsters in Muizenberg after an early morning high-speed car chase on Tuesday. The City says residents tipped off the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers Reaction Unit, which led to the arrest of suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and ammunition.

While on patrol in Lavender Hill, the LEAP Reaction Unit was flagged by community members who informed the officers of a shooting that had taken place earlier and a description of the getaway vehicle was provided. Shortly after 1am, an Opel Corsa was sighted, and a high-speed chase ensued through Steenberg into Muizenberg. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and all four were nabbed.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “It was then established that while one of the suspects was residing in the Steenvillas apartment complex, all four of those arrested were alleged members of the JFK gang. “A further follow up concluded the person who had earlier been shot had been transported to Victoria hospital and was a member of the alleged Flakka gang.” He added: “The almost instant positive results offered to communities by the arrival and presence of LEAP shows just how crucial additional policing resources become.”