The discovery of a male body at a bush in Hillview has left residents spooked. The man was burnt and buried in a shallow grave behind hokkies near Zeekoevlei.

A resident says: “It was the grass cutters who found the body. “When they got near, it they noticed a tyre which was protruding from the ground. “And when they pulled it out, the body also came out. They alerted the police and we went to see what was going on.”

The community is now concerned that there might be more bodies buried in the bushes. “We have heard rumours that gangsters hide the bodies there but we are not quite sure about it. “In December the body of a man was found on the other side of the nature reserve and we have no doubt that the same suspects did this to this person.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the body was badly burnt and has not yet been identified. “The circumstances surrounding an incident where the badly burned body of an unknown man was discovered in a shallow grave in Zeekoevlei are under investigation,” he says. “Grassy Park Police were dispatched to the Nature Reserve on Monday at around 3pm.