A passionate Mitchells Plain coach will take to the streets of Cape Town and run a 100km race to help raise R120 000 for a Bonteheuwel boytjie with cerebral palsy. On September 3, 36-year-old Frank Steyn, the general manager for Run4Schools Foundation, will start his one-man race at Hospital Bend on the N2, make his way to Hout Bay along the False Bay coastline and end at Woodlands Sports Complex.

After years of sukkeling, the family of Muraad Amsterdam, 12, were overjoyed to hear that he is a candidate for a baclofen pump implantation which could improve his mobility. Yet, their relief was short-lived when they were told it would cost R120 000. Dad Muneed, mom Mariam, Frank Steyn and Muraad Amsterdam Mom Mariam, 37, said Muraad was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at five months old. “Because he cannot walk, sit up on his own and is fed through a tube, he needs to be in a buggy,” she explains.

“His muscles are very styf and he gets physio at Eros School in Bridgetown where he attends. Last year the doctors at Red Cross did a pre-op and they found that he is a candidate for the pump. “This will help him move more on his own and hopefully walk. Right now as a family, we are struggling because I had to give up my job seven years ago to care for him.” Inspired by Muraad’s story, Frank has completed a 100km race before and is confident he can do it again.

Mitchell’s Plain coach: Frank Steyn and Muraad Amsterdam “I want to help the family achieve this goal so that Muraad can do this operation,” he says. Frank, who has just recovered from an injury, will be supported along the way by his pelle. “I will have help from friends who will bring water and make sure I am OK on the road and we will be live on Facebook. I will start at 2.30am and hoping to finish by 1pm,” he added.