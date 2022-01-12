A Durbanville charity organisation will be helping 12 grade one pupils from Bloekombos Primary get a running start by donating stationery, uniforms and enrolment fees for a year.

Hewitt de Jager, founder of HewLin Compassion, said their Grade1 Foundation will be launched next Monday, January 17, and they hope it will grow every year.

“We want to give children from vulnerable communities everything they need to be successful at school.

“The plan is to get them enrolled, provide uniforms and give them school supplies throughout the year for an average cost of R3 000 per pupil.

“This whole plan was actually the idea of my 6-year-old son Judah who wanted to do something to help children from all over, so we will be handling the project until he is old enough to take over which means we plan on keeping this going for years to come.”

IN SERVICE: Project brainchild Judah, 6, serves kids. Picture supplied

Durbanville-resident Hewitt says donations had been collected throughout last year while they hope to extend their reach by another 12 pupils next year.

“We started off with 12 pupils at Bloekombos Primary in Kraaifontein just to get the ball rolling and every year onwards we are looking to get another 12 children from other vulnerable families, which we will identify through our screening process.

“The goal is to enrol one child from 12 communities and those looking to gain from the foundation will have to register as a beneficiary with our organisation and should not be already registered with a no-fee school.”

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Stationery. Picture supplied

In addition to the Grade 1 Foundation, the HewLin Foundation also provides after school programmes for learners where they provide a safe space but also provide life skill lessons and host various charity drives throughout the year for children all over the Kaap.

[email protected]