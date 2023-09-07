Activists are calling on the State to charge the sister of “Backseat Bully”, Anushka Braaf, for filming the vicious attack on love rival Mishqah Arend. This was revealed at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the 23-year-old vrou from Beacon Valley was slapped with an additional assault charge.

Anushka made her third appearance in court as a group of angry aunties gathered outside to show their support for Mishqah, 25. ANGRY: Aunties outside Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. The attack sparked an uproar on the Cape Flats earlier this month after a video of Mishqah being assaulted by Anushka in the backseat of her car went viral on social media. The vuilbek clip sent tongues wagging and it was subsequently dubbed the “Mish and Nush Saga” by online users who mostly slammed Anushka and labelled her a bully, as a scared Mishqah clearly tells her that she can’t fight and asks Anushka not to hit her.

During court proceedings yesterday, it was revealed that Anushka will now face an additional charge of assault for allegedly moering Mishqah just days before the video was made. It was revealed that Mishqah had been assaulted two weeks before the backseat incident but did not inform her parents. SUFFERED A BEATING: Mishqah Arend, 25. On the night of the second attack, Anushka allegedly told Mishqah she wanted to apologise for the first altercation but instead had her sister film her in the car.

The case has been postponed to October 13 for further investigations. Anushka was released on a warning to return to court. Spokesperson Caroline Peters said the Callas Foundation will be writing to the Director of Public Prosecutions to demand that Anushka’s sister also be charged.

“We are grateful for the extra assault charge but... there are more charges that we want added to the charge sheet. We want kidnapping, extortion, intimidation and we want to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office,” Peters said. “However, her sister should also be charged as she was part of the plan to film and humiliate the victim later. “On the video, she is clearly seen holding a baby on her lap in the vehicle and that is gross negligence as anything could have happened during the attack.

“What if the car came to an abrupt stop and the child went through the windscreen because Anushka’s sister was too busy making bully videos. It’s very irresponsible,” she added. SEEKING JUSTICE: Mishqah with Caroline Peters at court. In the shocking video, Mishqah is sitting on the back seat of Anushka’s car and is being filmed by someone who is holding a baby on their lap. Anushkah continually hurls abuse at Mishqah and accuses her of skinnering about her. The argument also appears to be centred around a man named “Ameer”.