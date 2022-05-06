Premier Alan Winde has urged Western Cape residents to stand and be counted, saying the current census count could cost the province almost R10 billion.
StatsSA has counted just 61% of residents.
Winde said the province could lose funding equivalent to 1615 doctors or 5981 nurses, and over 9300 teachers if only 70% of residents get counted in the 2022 Census, according to projections by the Provincial Treasury.
“If we only count 70% of the population, the available spending per person would be reduced by more than R1 300 per person per annum in the provincial equitable share.”
Complete the questionnaire online by visiting getcounted.statssa.gov.za.