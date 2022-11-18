A furious Police Minister Bheki Cele wants mense to stop calling him after his cellphone number was posted on social media. A furious Cele said his phone has been ringing non-stop since his digits were shared this week.

He added that when he answered, the callers would all usually hang up, reports IOL. “This number is serious. People in trouble need access to it. Please refrain from abusing it,” Cele said. His number was shared online by Patricia Mashale, a woman who has made damning allegations against the police top brass, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a series of posts, Mashale claimed that there had been threats on her life after she leaked evidence against high-ranking police officials. In an interview with eNCA, Mashale said she revealed gross corruption implicating SAPS management, including abuse of State resources, stock theft, nepotism and abuse of power. She also claimed that undocumented foreign nationals were being appointed as police officials in top positions.

Responding to the claims, Cele said he had never met Mashale. In a previous interview with Newzroom Afrika, Cele said that he had been informed about the allegations and had contacted her but he did not know her. On the issue of the hiring of foreign nationals, an investigation disproved Mashale’s claim.